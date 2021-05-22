☀ May 22: Vaccine millionaires, What is EMDR and art spreading smiles to Detroit’s homeless

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 Vaccine incentives: Which states are offering the chance to become a COVID-19 millionaire

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

2️⃣🌍 H.R. McMaster explains why a two state solution isn’t possible currently in the Middle East

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 3: (AFP-OUT) Outgoing National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on April 3, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. The President answered questions from the media about a wide range of issues including illegal immigration from Mexico and relations with Russia. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

3️⃣🏥 What is EMDR? A closer look at the therapy Prince Harry uses to cope with anxiety

4️⃣ 🌪️10 years later, Joplin reflects on anniversary of deadliest tornado in modern history

📱 [Trending] this morning

Detroit artist paints to help city’s homeless

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NBA Playoffs Begin Teams including the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will face off throughout the day. Fans will be allowed in reduced capacity at each venue.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com