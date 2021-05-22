☀ May 22: Vaccine millionaires, What is EMDR and art spreading smiles to Detroit’s homeless

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 Vaccine incentives: Which states are offering the chance to become a COVID-19 millionaire
2️⃣🌍 H.R. McMaster explains why a two state solution isn’t possible currently in the Middle East
3️⃣🏥 What is EMDR? A closer look at the therapy Prince Harry uses to cope with anxiety
4️⃣ 🌪️10 years later, Joplin reflects on anniversary of deadliest tornado in modern history
📱 [Trending] this morning
Detroit artist paints to help city’s homeless
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NBA Playoffs Begin Teams including the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will face off throughout the day. Fans will be allowed in reduced capacity at each venue.
