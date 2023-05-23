May 23: Biden and McCarthy have ‘productive’ debt talk. El Paso extends migrant emergency.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Replace this text with a quick description of the story.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A House committee will hold a hearing about the border, including testimony from a mother whose daughter was allegedly killed by a gang member who snuck across.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.