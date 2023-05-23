May 23: Biden and McCarthy have ‘productive’ debt talk. El Paso extends migrant emergency.

Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden, McCarthy say they’re optimistic after meeting

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leave the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

2. Kohberger stands silent, October trial set in Idaho killings

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

3. El Paso extends migrant emergency

FILE – Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. U.S. authorities say an 8-year-old girl died Wednesday, May 17, in Border Patrol custody, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The Border Patrol had 28,717 people in custody on May 10, the day before pandemic-related asylum restrictions expired, which was double from two weeks earlier, according to a court filing. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

4. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott hugs his mother Frances Scott after announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott hugs his mother Frances Scott after announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

📱 [Trending] this morning

LOCAL NAACP OFFICIAL: FLORIDA TRAVEL ADVISORY IS ‘NECESSARY’

Replace this text with a quick description of the story.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A House committee will hold a hearing about the border, including testimony from a mother whose daughter was allegedly killed by a gang member who snuck across.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation