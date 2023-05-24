May 24: DeSantis expected to announce presidential run. Gun changes in Texas unlikely one year after Uvalde.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. DeSantis to announce presidential bid Wednesday: Sources
2. A year after Uvalde, dim prospects for gun reforms in Texas
3. Social media ‘profound risk’ to kids. What are solutions?
4. US faces ‘elevated risk’ of debt default between June 2 and June 13
VALLOW GRANDPARENTS: WE WANT TO BRING THE CHILDREN HOME
“We’re hoping that the court will, in the near future, allow us to bring the children home and have a proper burial,” Larry Woodcock said.
🔴 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the Brussels Forum, attended by North American and European political, corporate, and intellectual leaders.
🔴 Richard Barnett, photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot, will be sentenced for disorderly conduct and theft of government property.
🔴 Memorials and tributes mark one year since the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.
