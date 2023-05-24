May 24: DeSantis expected to announce presidential run. Gun changes in Texas unlikely one year after Uvalde.

FILE – Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FILE – Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE – A person uses a smartphone in Chicago, Sept. 16, 2017. Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. (AP Photo, File)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“We’re hoping that the court will, in the near future, allow us to bring the children home and have a proper burial,” Larry Woodcock said.

Larry and Kay Woodcock are the grandparents of JJ Vallow, the child murdered by his mother, Lori Vallow. They made an exclusive appearance Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the Brussels Forum, attended by North American and European political, corporate, and intellectual leaders.

🔴 Richard Barnett, photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot, will be sentenced for disorderly conduct and theft of government property.

🔴 Memorials and tributes mark one year since the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.