May 25: DeSantis makes presidential run official. Fitch puts US credit rating on watch.

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DeSantis announces his 2024 presidential candidacy, though not without a hitch
2. Fitch puts US credit rating on watch
3. Singer Tina Turner dead at 83
4. Gabby Petito lawsuit: ‘Burn after reading’ letter can be evidence
📱 [Trending] this morning
KOHBERGER’S PARENTS CALLED TO TESTIFY IN FRONT OF GRAND JURY
The case is related to Dana Smithers – a 45-year-old woman who went missing in May of 2022 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Several members of the right wing Oath Keepers group will be sentenced for engaging in seditious conspiracy leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish revised gross domestic product data for the first quarter of 2023.
🔴 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its initial outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
