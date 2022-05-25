May 25: Texas school shooting claims at least 21 lives, 19 of them children. Primaries set most of November picture.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 19 children, 2 adults die in Texas school rampage
2. ‘A piece of your soul ripped away.’ Biden, nation react to shooting
3. Banfield reflects on Sandy Hook amid ‘identical’ Texas shooting
4. Takeaways: Trump’s big primary defeat; scandals for the win
‘It’s home.’ Town grapples with shooting at Robb Elementary
Home is where you go to be safe and happy. What happens when something like this rips it in two?
🔴 Uvalde School District cancels rest of school year after shooting.
🔴 Governors nationwide send condolences to Texas.
🔴 Law requiring French in Quebec becomes stricter.
