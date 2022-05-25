May 25: Texas school shooting claims at least 21 lives, 19 of them children. Primaries set most of November picture.

UVALDE, TX – MAY 24: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 19 children, 2 adults die in Texas school rampage

People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello REFILE – QUALITY REPEAT

2. ‘A piece of your soul ripped away.’ Biden, nation react to shooting

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Banfield reflects on Sandy Hook amid ‘identical’ Texas shooting

Ashleigh banfield

4. Takeaways: Trump’s big primary defeat; scandals for the win

Republican Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue (left) and Gov. Brian Kemp (right) speak at campaign events in Georgia.

‘It’s home.’ Town grapples with shooting at Robb Elementary

Home is where you go to be safe and happy. What happens when something like this rips it in two?

🔴 Uvalde School District cancels rest of school year after shooting.

🔴 Governors nationwide send condolences to Texas.

🔴 Law requiring French in Quebec becomes stricter.

