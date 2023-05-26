May 26: Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA funding. Memorial Day travel tips.

Good morning! It’s Friday May 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA
2. Traveling this weekend? Here are some tips whether you’re going by land, air or sea
3. US economic growth revised up for the first quarter
4. House votes to list fentanyl analogs as Schedule I drugs
NEW RESEARCH SHOWS LINKS BETWEEN CANNABIS AND PSYCHOSIS
Laura and John Stacks lost their son, Johnny, to cannabis-related psychosis.
🔴 International Monetary Fund representatives will hold a news conference to discuss their review of the U.S. economy.
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome collegiate basketball champions from Louisiana State University and the University of Connecticut to the White House.
🔴 SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Badr 8 satellite on behalf of the Saudi Arabia-based firm Arabsat.
