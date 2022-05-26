May 26: Who were the heroes and victims of the Texas school shooting? Okla. governor signs abortion bill.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday May 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Who were the victims of the Texas school massacre?
2. Heroes emerge during chaos at Robb Elementary School
3. Border Patrol agent from elite unit ended rampage
4. Oklahoma governor signs the nation’s strictest abortion ban
📱 [Trending] this morning
Ways to heal, talk to children after a mass tragedy
Don’t assume that just because they’re young they’re unaware, or won’t understand.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Senate to debate House-passed domestic terrorism legislation.
🔴 International Booker Prize winner to be announced in U.K.
🔴 EPA proposes protection for world’s biggest sockeye salmon fishery.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.