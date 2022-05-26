May 26: Who were the heroes and victims of the Texas school shooting? Okla. governor signs abortion bill.

Dr. Norman Fried, a pediatric psychologist, discussed how to heal and help children heal after a mass tragedy.

The school massacre in Uvalde, Texas took the lives of 19 children, two teachers and the shooter.

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Border Patrol seal. (Border Report)

FILE – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks after signing into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, on. April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Stitt on Wednesday, May 25 signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to a Texas law that was passed last year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Don’t assume that just because they’re young they’re unaware, or won’t understand.

🔴 Senate to debate House-passed domestic terrorism legislation.

🔴 International Booker Prize winner to be announced in U.K.

🔴 EPA proposes protection for world’s biggest sockeye salmon fishery.

