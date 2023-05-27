May 27: Biden says debt deal ‘very close.’ Texas AG Paxton invites supporters to protest at state Capitol.

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Clint Henderson, “The Points Guy,” has three tips to make the most of your travel plans this Memorial Day weekend on planes, roads and cruises.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Memorial Day weekend begins with ceremonies across the country honoring those who gave their lives in service to America.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris gives the commencement address at the West Point class of 2023 graduation.
🔴 The 76th Cannes Film Festival concludes with a closing ceremony and the screening of Peter Sohn’s Disney animated comedy “Elemental.”
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.