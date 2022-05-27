May 27: Timeline of Texas shooting response revealed. Indy 500 ready to roll this weekend.

Roger Penske stands on the Yard of Bricks before practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. Penske took ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway just two months before the pandemic closed the country and only now, in his third Indianapolis 500 as promoter, can he throw open the gates and host more than 300,000 guests at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Good morning! It’s Friday May 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Texas officials reveal timeline, defend shooting response

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

2. ‘Babies running everywhere’: Staff member recalls Uvalde horror

Crosses with the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3. After a crisis, kids may need mental health ‘first aid’

Sad girl (age 10) reading a post on social media. Getty Images.

4. Reports: Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

FILE – Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Penske ready for 300,000 guests in a full-capacity Indy 500

He’s spent tens of millions of dollars and weathered the pandemic, and now Roger Penske is ready for visitors.

Roger Penske stands on the Yard of Bricks before practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. Penske took ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway just two months before the pandemic closed the country and only now, in his third Indianapolis 500 as promoter, can he throw open the gates and host more than 300,000 guests at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

🔴 Fans assembling for weekend’s Indy 500.

🔴 President Joe Biden addresses graduating class at Naval Academy.

🔴 NRA begins annual meeting in Houston despite multiple guest cancellations.

