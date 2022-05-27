May 27: Timeline of Texas shooting response revealed. Indy 500 ready to roll this weekend.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday May 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Texas officials reveal timeline, defend shooting response
2. ‘Babies running everywhere’: Staff member recalls Uvalde horror
3. After a crisis, kids may need mental health ‘first aid’
4. Reports: Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
📱 [Trending] this morning
Penske ready for 300,000 guests in a full-capacity Indy 500
He’s spent tens of millions of dollars and weathered the pandemic, and now Roger Penske is ready for visitors.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Fans assembling for weekend’s Indy 500.
🔴 President Joe Biden addresses graduating class at Naval Academy.
🔴 NRA begins annual meeting in Houston despite multiple guest cancellations.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.