May 28: Biden, GOP have tentative debt deal, and drivers get set to start engines at Indy

Good morning! It’s Sunday May 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Anticipation is building at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 107th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, considered by many to be the greatest spectacle in racing.

Pato O’Ward, of Mexico, leads a pack as they head into the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host the PBS National Memorial Day Concert from the U.S. Capitol.

🔴 The Roy family saga comes to a conclusion as the final episode of “Succession” drops on HBO.

🔴 French Open 2023 tennis begins with first-round matches at the Stad Roland Garros.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.