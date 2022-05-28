May 28: Texas Gov. ‘livid’ about shooting response, inflation ticks down

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Abbott: ‘I was misled’ about law enforcement response
2. Trump urges mental health initiatives at NRA event
3. Explained: Active shooter vs. barricaded suspect response
4. Inflation still high, but has first slowdown since 2020
THESE WERE THE FASTEST-GROWING CITIES IN 2021, PER CENSUS DATA
Texas, Arizona, Florida and Idaho dominate the top of the list.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump will give a speech at a Wyoming rally.
