May 28: Texas Gov. ‘livid’ about shooting response, inflation ticks down

UVALDE, TEXAS – MAY 27: Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott held a press conference to give an update on the resources the state will be providing to everyone affected by Tuesday’s mass shooting where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School. Abbott expressed his anger about being misled about law enforcement’s response to the shooting. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Abbott: ‘I was misled’ about law enforcement response

2. Trump urges mental health initiatives at NRA event

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Explained: Active shooter vs. barricaded suspect response

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4. Inflation still high, but has first slowdown since 2020

People shop at a grocery store in Monterey Park, California, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THESE WERE THE FASTEST-GROWING CITIES IN 2021, PER CENSUS DATA

Texas, Arizona, Florida and Idaho dominate the top of the list.

San Antonio, Texas, USA skyline. (Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump will give a speech at a Wyoming rally.

