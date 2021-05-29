☀ May 29: Americans hit the road for Memorial Day and why do Cicadas explode?

Travelers arrive at Miami International Airport (MIA) ahead of the long holiday week-end of Memorial Day in Miami on May 26, 2021. – Global air passenger numbers could rebound from the coronavirus pandemic to top 2019 levels by 2023, the International Air Transport Association predicted on Wednesday. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣ 🚗✈️🚝Memorial Day travel: Expect crowded airports, congested highways, rental car shortages

FILE – In this March 31, 2021 file photo, traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. If you’re traveling over the Memorial Day weekend, expect lots of company. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

2️⃣ 🚨Sheriff: San Jose rail yard shooter had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammo at house

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire. (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

3️⃣✈️ Southwest bans woman accused of punching flight attendant after plane landed in San Diego

4️⃣🐛 Why do cicadas explode? 10 fun facts about the species

📱 [Trending] this morning

WATCH: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 50 years apart and living only 25 minutes away from each other

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NBA and NHL Playoffs Continue The Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are among the teams continuing to participate in the NBA Playoffs. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams competing for the Stanley Cup.

