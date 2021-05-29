☀ May 29: Americans hit the road for Memorial Day and why do Cicadas explode?

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 🚗✈️🚝Memorial Day travel: Expect crowded airports, congested highways, rental car shortages
2️⃣ 🚨Sheriff: San Jose rail yard shooter had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammo at house
3️⃣✈️ Southwest bans woman accused of punching flight attendant after plane landed in San Diego
4️⃣🐛 Why do cicadas explode? 10 fun facts about the species
📱 [Trending] this morning
WATCH: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 50 years apart and living only 25 minutes away from each other
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NBA and NHL Playoffs Continue The Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are among the teams continuing to participate in the NBA Playoffs. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams competing for the Stanley Cup.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.