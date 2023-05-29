May 29: Biden, McCarthy reach agreement on debt ceiling. A shattered soldier’s last act was protecting those he loved.

Good morning! It’s Monday May 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Josef Newgarden broke through Sunday, winning the Indy 500 to extend team owner Roger Penske’s record to 19 victories — and the first since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Memorial Day observances are scheduled to take place Monday across the country.
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to begin his trip Monday to Sweden, Norway and Finland.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.