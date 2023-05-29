May 29: Biden, McCarthy reach agreement on debt ceiling. A shattered soldier’s last act was protecting those he loved.

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leave the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Monday May 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Anthony Morris, and Army veteran, died by suicide in 2021. He left four suicide notes to his parents, wife and children. Collage: Mary Hall/NewsNation. Photos courtesy of Misty Morris.

FILE: Shopping cart. (Getty)

This photo provided by attorney Patrick Reilly on May 26, 2023, shows an undated letter written by the mother of Brian Laundrie to her son in which she wrote that she would “dispose of a body” if needed because she loved him so much. Authorities say Laundrie killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito in 2021 before being found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida. An attorney for Brian Laundrie’s mother in Florida claims the letter, which says “burn after reading” on the envelope, was written before the young couple embarked on a cross-country van trip in 2020 and thus, unrelated to the crime. (Patrick Reilly via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Josef Newgarden broke through Sunday, winning the Indy 500 to extend team owner Roger Penske’s record to 19 victories — and the first since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Josef Newgarden celebrates with his team and car owner Roger Penske, left, after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Memorial Day observances are scheduled to take place Monday across the country.

🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to begin his trip Monday to Sweden, Norway and Finland.

