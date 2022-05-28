May 29: The Uvalde, Texas, schools police chief who reportedly made ‘wrong’ call, and the Indianapolis 500 returns in full force

A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. (Credit: AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday May 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Uvalde schools police chief blamed for ‘wrong’ call to be seated on city council

2. NRA convention speakers made false claims about guns, statistics: AP

People gather outside the George R. Brown Convention Center to protest the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3. Texas Gov. Abbott: ‘I was misled’ about law enforcement response

UVALDE, TX – MAY 26: Crosses bearing the names of the victims of a mass shooting are seen in front of Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The rural Texas community is in mourning following a shooting at Robb Elementary School which killed 21 people including 19 children. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

4. Trump’s endorsement influence being put to test in primaries

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 28: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol business meeting on Capitol Hill March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee met to consider a vote to recommend contempt of Congress charges for Dan Scavino, former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, and Peter Navarro, former President Trump’s trade advisor, for refusing to cooperate with subpoenas from the committee as part of their investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

‘START YOUR ENGINES. …’

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be back at full power as the Indy 500 returns Sunday.

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives down pit lane during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Miami Heat hosts the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

🔴 Tropical storm Agatha is forming off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

🔴 The 106th running of the Indy 500 kicks off at 12:45 p.m. ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

