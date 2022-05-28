May 29: The Uvalde, Texas, schools police chief who reportedly made ‘wrong’ call, and the Indianapolis 500 returns in full force

Good morning! It’s Sunday May 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘START YOUR ENGINES. …’
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be back at full power as the Indy 500 returns Sunday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Miami Heat hosts the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
🔴 Tropical storm Agatha is forming off the Pacific coast of Mexico.
🔴 The 106th running of the Indy 500 kicks off at 12:45 p.m. ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.