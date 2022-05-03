May 3: Leaked draft shows SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade. Alabama manhunt continues.

[Your Morning]

Close up of a mother and daughter having an appointment with the pediatrician

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade: Report

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 23: Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

2. Abortion draft ruling a ‘consequence of elections’

FILE – Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

3. Sheriff to officer who vanished with inmate: “Get back here”

Up to $10,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicki White. ((U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

4. Senate control in play heading into November

FILE – The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance

After decades, someone finally decided this was a good idea.

Asian female Pediatrician doctor examining her little baby patient with stethoscope in medical room at hospital.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 New U.S. citizens sworn in at minor league baseball park in New York.

🔴 Amber Heard expected to file motion to toss Johnny Depp lawsuit.

🔴 California aims to be national haven for abortion rights as Roe v. Wade appears doomed.

