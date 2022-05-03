May 3: Leaked draft shows SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade. Alabama manhunt continues.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade: Report
2. Abortion draft ruling a ‘consequence of elections’
3. Sheriff to officer who vanished with inmate: “Get back here”
4. Senate control in play heading into November
[Trending] this morning
US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance
After decades, someone finally decided this was a good idea.
What we're watching
🔴 New U.S. citizens sworn in at minor league baseball park in New York.
🔴 Amber Heard expected to file motion to toss Johnny Depp lawsuit.
🔴 California aims to be national haven for abortion rights as Roe v. Wade appears doomed.
