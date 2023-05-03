May 3: Texas manhunt suspect caught. Slain teen’s parents didn’t know she was with sex offender.

Authorities from multiple agencies work at a location where law enforcement believe they have cornered a suspect who allegedly shot and killed five people in a house the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Authorities from multiple agencies work at a location where law enforcement cornered a suspect who allegedly shot and killed five people in a house the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

This missing poster provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows 14-year-old Ivy Webster, left, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, center, and Jesse McFadden, who were reported missing Monday, May 1, 2023. Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people later in the day while searching a rural Oklahoma property for the two missing teenagers. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims, but authorities were no longer searching for the missing teens or a man they may have been with. The teens were reportedly seen traveling with McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, the surgeon general says.

FILE – Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022, on youth mental health care. Widespread loneliness in the U.S. is posing health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic. About half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness, Murthy said in a new, 81-page report from his office. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its decision on whether to raise interest rates again, and if so, by how much.

🔴 It’s World Press Freedom Day, an annual event honoring journalists that was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Airbus, Yum! Brands and CVS Health announce quarterly results.

