May 30: DOJ to investigate Uvalde shooting and its Memorial Day

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday May 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DOJ to investigate police conduct in Uvalde school shooting
2. Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts
3. Veterans mark Memorial Day with Afghan war still fresh
4. Memorial Day weekend travel woes, cancellations pile up
📱 [Trending] this morning
GRASSROOTS FUNDRAISER RAISES MONEY FOR UVALDE VICTIMS.
Charles Moreno heard of the mass shooting in Uvalde while he was at work in San Antonio, Texas. It turns out one of his friends is the husband of Eva Mireles, one of the teachers who was tragically killed in the shooting. He wanted to do something to support the community, so he held a barbecue fundraiser in San Antonio to support the victims of the shooting.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Active shooter rumor causes panic, stampede at Barclays Center
🔴 Arrest announced in Oklahoma festival shooting
🔴 Battle for eastern Ukraine intensifies around two major cities
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.