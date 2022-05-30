May 30: DOJ to investigate Uvalde shooting and its Memorial Day

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday May 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden drive past a memorial site in the town square of Uvalde set up for those killed in the school mass shooting, on their way to Robb Elementary School, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a rally to end gun violence, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bill Allen, of Winthrop, Mass., who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, volunteers maintaining the Massachusetts Military Heroes Flag Garden by replacing American flags that the wind may have knocked over at Boston Common, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Boston. Each year before Memorial Day weekend the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund places a flag to represent every fallen member of the U.S. military from Massachusetts since the Revolutionary War to the present day. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FILE – A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

GRASSROOTS FUNDRAISER RAISES MONEY FOR UVALDE VICTIMS.

Charles Moreno heard of the mass shooting in Uvalde while he was at work in San Antonio, Texas. It turns out one of his friends is the husband of Eva Mireles, one of the teachers who was tragically killed in the shooting. He wanted to do something to support the community, so he held a barbecue fundraiser in San Antonio to support the victims of the shooting.

A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. (Credit: AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Active shooter rumor causes panic, stampede at Barclays Center

🔴 Arrest announced in Oklahoma festival shooting

🔴 Battle for eastern Ukraine intensifies around two major cities

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.