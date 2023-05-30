May 30: What Republicans, Democrats say about debt limit deal. 9 injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting.

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What Republicans, Democrats are saying about debt limit deal
2. 9 injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting, police say
3. DeSantis, Trump look to win over Iowa’s voters, politicians
4. Texas Senate to hold Paxton impeachment trial no later than Aug. 28
📱 [Trending] this morning
Memorial Day travel: Flight cancellation remains below 1%
More than 42 million Americans were expected to have traveled over the holiday, according to AAA. Traveling was easy for most Americans since flight cancellation rates remained below 1%.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The trial of Robert Bowers, charged with killing 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, is expected to begin.
🔴 A federal judge is scheduled to sentence a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol and screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so she could be hanged.
🔴 The tech consultant accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee appears for a preliminary hearing.
