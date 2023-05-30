May 30: What Republicans, Democrats say about debt limit deal. 9 injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen from the Reflecting Pool on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen from the Reflecting Pool on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose allies are gaining confidence in his White House prospects as Trump’s legal woes mount. But some Republican officials and MAGA influencers raise concerns about the Florida governor’s readiness for national stage. (AP Photos – File)

The 12 impeachment managers approved by the Texas House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Texas Senate. (KXAN photo/Monica Madden)

📱 [Trending] this morning

More than 42 million Americans were expected to have traveled over the holiday, according to AAA. Traveling was easy for most Americans since flight cancellation rates remained below 1%.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Motorists head out for the holiday weekend on May 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The trial of Robert Bowers, charged with killing 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, is expected to begin.

🔴 A federal judge is scheduled to sentence a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol and screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so she could be hanged.

🔴 The tech consultant accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee appears for a preliminary hearing.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.