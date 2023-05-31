May 31: Debt limit deal heads for House vote. Missing Tennessee woman found in California, boyfriend arrested.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Debt limit deal heads to vote in full House
2. Nikki Alcaraz found alive in California, boyfriend arrested
3. FBI won’t hand over docs requested by committee, Comer says
4. Russia says drones damaged Moscow buildings, blames Ukraine
📱 [Trending] this morning
US TREASURY SANCTIONS CHINA, MEXICO OVER FENTANYL
U.S. sanctions target those supplying drugmakers with the tools to produce fentanyl.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House of Representatives votes on the debt ceiling and budget deal reached by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
🔴 The Federal Reserve will release the latest edition of its “Beige Book” examining current economic conditions across the U.S.
🔴 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is kicking off his presidential campaign with several appearances in Iowa.
