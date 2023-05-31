May 31: Debt limit deal heads for House vote. Missing Tennessee woman found in California, boyfriend arrested.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., left, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speak with reporters as member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus talk about the debt limit deal, during a news conference, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., left, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speak with reporters as member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus talk about the debt limit deal, during a news conference, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Nikki Alcaraz was traveling with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton. (Toni Alcaraz)

Rep. James Comer and FBI Director Christopher Wray (Compilation: Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

This photo shows a part of an apartment building that was reportedly damaged by Ukrainian drone in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. In Moscow, residents reported hearing explosions and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirmed there had been a drone attack that he said caused “insignificant” damage. (AP Photo)

📱 [Trending] this morning

U.S. sanctions target those supplying drugmakers with the tools to produce fentanyl.

A display of fentanyl and meth that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference, Jan. 31, 2019, in Nogales, Arizona. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House of Representatives votes on the debt ceiling and budget deal reached by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

🔴 The Federal Reserve will release the latest edition of its “Beige Book” examining current economic conditions across the U.S.

🔴 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is kicking off his presidential campaign with several appearances in Iowa.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.