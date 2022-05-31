May 31: Funerals begin for Texas victims, parents cross border for formula

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Funeral services to begin Tuesday for Texas school shooting victims
2. Active shooter trainings: Are there unintended consequences?
3. Parents cross Mexican border for baby formula
4. Is the hot housing market showing signs of cooling down?
📱 [Trending] this morning
CALIFORNIA MAN, 78, GETS HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA 6 DECADES LATER
It’s never too late to go back and fix a mistake, at least in this case.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation.
🔴 Biden will also host K-Pop group BTS at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.
🔴 Juries in the Michael Sussmann and Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trials resume deliberations.
