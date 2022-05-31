May 31: Funerals begin for Texas victims, parents cross border for formula

People visit a memorial set up in a town square to honor the victims killed in the elementary school shooting earlier in the week in Uvalde, Texas, late Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

McKenzie Hinojosa, 28, fourth from left, prays for her cousin Eliahana Torres and other victims, at a memorial site for victims killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Michelle Saenz of Santee, Calif. buys baby formula at a grocery story across the border, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

📱 [Trending] this morning

It’s never too late to go back and fix a mistake, at least in this case.

Ted Sams, 78, receives his original high school diploma during San Gabriel High School’s graduation at the Rose Bowl on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation.

🔴 Biden will also host K-Pop group BTS at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.

🔴 Juries in the Michael Sussmann and Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trials resume deliberations.

