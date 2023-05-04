May 4: Mayorkas visits the border as Title 42 nears end. Atlanta shooting suspect caught.

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Serpent-like deep-sea fish with protruding fangs, bulging eyes and slithery bodies are washing up along Oregon beaches — and biologists aren’t sure why.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Apple, Lyft and Paramount report quarterly results.
🔴 In what has come to be known as “Star Wars Day,” Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia in the original film) will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
🔴 The National Day of Prayer will be observed by members of Congress in Washington, D.C.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.