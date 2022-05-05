May 5: Fed authorizes largest rate hike in 22 years. Is Michigan’s school-funding crime-fighting plan?

The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Contraception could be threatened next if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
🔴 The teen suspect charged in the death of Wisconsin 10-year-old Lily Peters is due in court today.
🔴 It’s Cinco de Mayo! The yearly celebration commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.