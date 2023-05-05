May 5: Mayorkas continues border tour. Chad Daybell collected wife’s life insurance days after her death.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, on new border enforcement measures to limit unlawful migration, expand pathways for legal immigration, and increase border security. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BROWNSVILLE, TX – MAY 04: A Border Patrol agent leads migrants to a temporary processing tent on May 4, 2023 in Brownsville, Texas. Two days ago President Biden announced that 1,500 active-duty troops would be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 is expected to expire next week. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

FILE – Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing on Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Anthony, Idaho. An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April 2023. EastIdahoNews.com reports attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District Judge Steven Boyce during a motion hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

FILE – Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers arrest Edwin Mendoza Melendez as part of a three day operation to apprehend some of the most violent people living in the U.S. illegally on March 4, 2023. (NewsNation)

Lisa Vanderpump arrives at the Universal Music Group Grammy Awards after party held at the Ace Hotel on Monday, Feb.15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

🔴 The U.S. celebrates Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates Mexican culture.

🔴 The UK’s King Charles III hosts a celebration on the eve of his coronation, with senior members of the royal family and more than 1,000 guests expected to attend.

🔴 The deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet in Istanbul for talks on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire later this month.

