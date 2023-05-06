May 6: Border officials finalizing preparations for end of Title 42. FBI agent reveals texts between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell.

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 18, 2022 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas addresses media in Brownsville, Texas, on May 5, 2023, where 2,300 migrants were apprehended on Friday alone. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The video may be uncomfortable to watch, but viewers will learn a lot about McFadden, 39, and what he may have done before killing the kids and his wife.

Victims found on McFadden’s property in rural Oklahoma.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Kentucky Derby, the first horse race in the annual triple crown of thoroughbred racing, takes place in Louisville, Kentucky.

🔴 King Charles III is officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in a service led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

🔴 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, attended by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, nicknamed ‘The Sage of Omaha’ for his astute investments.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.