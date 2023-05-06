May 6: Border officials finalizing preparations for end of Title 42. FBI agent reveals texts between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell.

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Border officials finalizing preparations for end of Title 42
2. FBI agent reveals texts between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell
3. Black unemployment hits historic low
4. EPA denies approving burn after Ohio train derailment
📱 [Trending] this morning
SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE: VIDEO FROM INSIDE HOUSE OF HORRORS
The video may be uncomfortable to watch, but viewers will learn a lot about McFadden, 39, and what he may have done before killing the kids and his wife.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Kentucky Derby, the first horse race in the annual triple crown of thoroughbred racing, takes place in Louisville, Kentucky.
🔴 King Charles III is officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in a service led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
🔴 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, attended by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, nicknamed ‘The Sage of Omaha’ for his astute investments.
