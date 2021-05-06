☀ May 6: Republican leadership turmoil, Biden’s education goal, and an out-of-this-galaxy exhibit

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen from him.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite,File)

In this May 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, in Yorktown, Va., as first lady Jill Biden watches. Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The museum announced it will display an X-Wing prop from the most recent Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker.

The X-Wing on loan from Lucasfilm in the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. Courtesy, Smithsonian Institute.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on the GameStop trading frenzy beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, Louisiana at 2:25 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.