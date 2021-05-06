☀ May 6: Republican leadership turmoil, Biden’s education goal, and an out-of-this-galaxy exhibit

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🐘 Cheney doubles down on criticism of Trump as top House Republicans call for her removal
2️⃣🏫 Biden hits schools goal but many students still learn remotely
3️⃣💉 US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
4️⃣🚗 Biden repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
📱 [Trending] this morning
Smithsonian will display Star Wars X-Wing in 2022
The museum announced it will display an X-Wing prop from the most recent Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on the GameStop trading frenzy beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, Louisiana at 2:25 p.m. ET.
