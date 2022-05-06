May 6: Mariupol defenders continue to hold out. Will Democrats break from Biden?

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday May 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ukraine repels attacks, Mariupol defenders make their stand
2. Will Democrats break from Biden on economy before midterms?
3. Severe weather causes damage in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas
4. Leaked SCOTUS draft leads to data privacy question
📱 [Trending] this morning
Santa Claus faces Sarah Palin in Congress run
Who could you possibly trust more in Washington?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 National Nurses’ Day celebrated today.
🔴 George W. Bush calls Zelenskyy “the Winston Churchill of our time.”
🔴 Pentagon denies providing intelligence to help kill Russian generals.
