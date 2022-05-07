May 7: Havana explosion kills 22, search for Casey and Vicky White continues

People watch the rescue effort at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A photographer documents the five-star Hotel Saratoga after it was destroyed by a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A young man logs into his banking account by using a mobile app on his smartphone. He is entering his user name or password.

Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute, told the Star-Telegram that the dolls have been showing up frequently for years.

Photo credit: Jace Tunnell, Mission Aransas Reserve.

🔴 The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is tonight.

🔴 Travis Scott will perform live for the first time since the deadly Astroworld concert.

