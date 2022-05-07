May 7: Havana explosion kills 22, search for Casey and Vicky White continues

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens
2. Casey White a ‘loner’ but not ‘sociopath’ acquaintances say
3. Apple, Google, Microsoft announce plans to drop passwords
4. Helping hands fill in the gaps at the southern border
📱 [Trending] this morning
UNEXPLAINED CREEPY DOLLS WASHING UP ON TEXAS BEACHES
Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Institute, told the Star-Telegram that the dolls have been showing up frequently for years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is tonight.
🔴 Travis Scott will perform live for the first time since the deadly Astroworld concert.
