☀ May 8: Justice Dept. cracks down on ‘ghost guns’, China’s falling rocket and a flower shortage

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❗ Justice Dept. rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
2️⃣ 🚨Derek Chauvin, 3 other ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in George Floyd death
3️⃣ 🚀China discounts possibility of harm from falling rocket
4️⃣🏫 School principal who paddled Florida 6-year-old did not commit a crime, state attorney’s office says
📱 [Trending] this morning
Why are Mother’s Day flowers more expensive this year?
Roses costing $30 last year may be priced at $35 or 40 this year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The pre-recorded Global Citizen ‘VAX LIVE’ concert, featuring President Biden and UK’s Prince Harry airs at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will bring together artists, entertainers, and world leaders to support vaccine equity amid the coronavirus pandemic and will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, FOX, iHeartMedia radio stations and YouTube.
🔴 Elon Musk hosts ‘SNL’ on NBC. The Tesla CEO will make his hosting debut on the late night comedy sketch show, alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, who is making her sixth appearance as musical guest on the show.
