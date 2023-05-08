May 8: Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified. US to propose new rules for airline issues.

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Good morning! It’s Monday May 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

FILE – Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport, on Dec. 27, 2022, in New York. The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the rulemaking process Monday May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Virtual reality may be a powerful tool to help preserve history that is being lost.

Seattle residents using VR to learn about history. Photo courtesy of Yolanda Barton.

🔴 ASEAN leaders begin meeting with backdrop of tensions with China.

🔴 Closing arguments begin in Trump civil rape suit.

