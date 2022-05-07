May 8: Vicky White evidence surfaces. NYC subway shooter facing life in prison.

[Your Morning]

Ryan Garza

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It's Sunday May 8, 2022. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Vicky White stayed at hotel night before freeing inmate

Corrections officer Vicky White was seen on surveillance footage at a hotel the night before she helped inmate Casey White escape from jail.

2. Brooklyn subway shooter indicted, faces life in prison

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

3. Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

A territorial defence man poses for a photo next to cars destroyed during the Russian occupation in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

4. Apple, Google, Microsoft announce plans to drop passwords

The companies plan to replace traditional passwords by embracing the same technology that allows users to unlock their phones with fingerprints, face ID or a PIN. (Getty Images)

OVERLOOKED BUTTON IN YOUR CAR MAY HELP SAVE ON GAS

 It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose?

The climate control dashboard inside a 2018 Ford Escape. (Dustin Lattimer/KODE/KSNF)

🔴 Who is Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito?

🔴 Security heightened around Supreme Court following leak

🔴 Controversy surrounds rape exception in Utah’s Abortion trigger law

