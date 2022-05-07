May 8: Vicky White evidence surfaces. NYC subway shooter facing life in prison.

Good morning! It’s Sunday May 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Vicky White stayed at hotel night before freeing inmate
2. Brooklyn subway shooter indicted, faces life in prison
3. Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
4. Apple, Google, Microsoft announce plans to drop passwords
📱 [Trending] this morning
OVERLOOKED BUTTON IN YOUR CAR MAY HELP SAVE ON GAS
It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Who is Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito?
🔴 Security heightened around Supreme Court following leak
🔴 Controversy surrounds rape exception in Utah’s Abortion trigger law
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.