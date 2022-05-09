May 9: Alabama manhunt continues. Western wildfires continue to grow.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

The climate control dashboard inside a 2018 Ford Escape. (Dustin Lattimer/KODE/KSNF)

Good morning! It’s Monday May 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Special report: Inside the manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White

Up to $10,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicky White. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

2. Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

3. 60 feared dead as Russian shell hits school shelter, Ukraine says

Women collect belongings in their apartment destroyed by Russian airstrike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

4. Spring winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

Not many things in life can help you stay cooler and richer.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Victory Day celebrations in Russia bring doubt about Ukraine peace.

🔴 Pulitzer Prize winners announced.

🔴 Mario Batali goes on trial in Boston on sexual misconduct charges.

