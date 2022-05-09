May 9: Alabama manhunt continues. Western wildfires continue to grow.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday May 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Special report: Inside the manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White
2. Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
3. 60 feared dead as Russian shell hits school shelter, Ukraine says
4. Spring winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Victory Day celebrations in Russia bring doubt about Ukraine peace.
🔴 Pulitzer Prize winners announced.
🔴 Mario Batali goes on trial in Boston on sexual misconduct charges.
