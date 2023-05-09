May 9: Biden and McCarthy meet. Investigations into Texas tragedies continue.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Leaders brace for critical Biden-McCarthy meeting
2. As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
3. Mall shooting victims ID’d as police investigate motive
4. Police identify driver who hit crowd of migrants, killing 8
📱 [Trending] this morning
LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL DISCUSSED KIDS’ ‘DEATH PERCENTAGES’
Vallow texted Chad Daybell, asking him “Do u think there’s a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children?”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 All eyes are on the White House, as President Joe Biden meets congressional leaders for a last-minute discussion on raising the U.S. debt limit.
🔴 Winners of the 83rd Peabody Awards are announced, recognizing achievements in electronic media, including radio, television and cable.
🔴 Russia celebrates Victory in Europe Day with the traditional massive military parade and wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
We'll bring you LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
