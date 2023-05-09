May 9: Biden and McCarthy meet. Investigations into Texas tragedies continue.

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leave the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Jennifer Seeley signs a cross that stands by others at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed several days earlier, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Seeley, an employee at the Crocs store at the mall, said she was signing the cross for one of the victims, an acquaintance who worked as a security guard at the mall. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Migrant crash suspect George Alvarez was arraigned in court Monday. District Attorney Luis Saenz attended the proceeding. Alvarez is being held on a $3.6 million bond. (Courtesy: Brownsville Police Dept.)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Vallow texted Chad Daybell, asking him “Do u think there’s a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children?”

JJ Vallow, left, Tylee Ryan, right, are seen in photos distributed by the FBI.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 All eyes are on the White House, as President Joe Biden meets congressional leaders for a last-minute discussion on raising the U.S. debt limit.

🔴 Winners of the 83rd Peabody Awards are announced, recognizing achievements in electronic media, including radio, television and cable.

🔴 Russia celebrates Victory in Europe Day with the traditional massive military parade and wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

