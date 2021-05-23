☀ May 23: Residents flee after Congo volcano eruption, cat food recall amid salmonella fears

Two people are seen silhouetted against a night sky turned red by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, in Goma, Congo Saturday, May 22, 2021. Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

2️⃣💉 New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

3️⃣🐾 Natural Balance cat food recalled for possible salmonella contamination

4️⃣🚓 Police: 1 arrested in attack on Jewish men in Los Angeles

Rally and march in Minneapolis to mark anniversary of George Floyd's death; 5 p.m. ET. Peaceful rally and march hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation as part of a series of events to commemorate the 1st anniversary of Floyd's death

NBA, NHL playoffs continue

