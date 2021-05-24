☀ May 24: National Guard leaves the Capitol, George Floyd tributes and a lucky lottery ticket

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the razor wire topped perimeter fence around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington. Threats to members of Congress have more than doubled this year, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, and many members say they fear for their personal safety more than they did before the siege. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during a rally on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Brooklyn borough of New York. George Floyd, whose May 25, 2020 death in Minneapolis was captured on video, plead for air as he was pinned under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

📱 [Trending] this morning

One Massachusetts family returned a lottery ticket to the customer who had tossed it after the family discovered the ticket had won $1 million.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden receives a briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the Atlantic hurricane outlook and preparedness efforts.

🔴 WHO opens annual World Health Assembly of health ministers.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.