☀ May 24: National Guard leaves the Capitol, George Floyd tributes and a lucky lottery ticket

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 National Guard security ending at Capitol amid debate over Jan. 6 commission
2️⃣🎤 George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in brother’s memory ahead of anniversary of death
3️⃣💉 CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
4️⃣🚨 Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14
Massachusetts family returns winning $1M lottery ticket to customer who threw it away
One Massachusetts family returned a lottery ticket to the customer who had tossed it after the family discovered the ticket had won $1 million.
🔴 President Biden receives a briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the Atlantic hurricane outlook and preparedness efforts.
🔴 WHO opens annual World Health Assembly of health ministers.
