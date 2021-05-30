☀ May 30: Florida shooting, Biden’s remarks ahead of Memorial Day and fireworks demand

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💬 Biden to speak at memorial service in Delaware Sunday
2️⃣🚨 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting
3️⃣💉 US agency says employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccination
4️⃣✈ American Airlines extends suspension of alcohol service: ‘Alcohol can contribute to atypical behavior’
📱 [Trending] this morning
🎆 High demand for fireworks during pandemic leads to shortage ahead of summer holidays
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to speak at an annual Memorial Day observance in Delaware. It is scheduled to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
🔴 Indy 500. 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, with 33 drivers competing over 200 laps.
