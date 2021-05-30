☀ May 30: Florida shooting, Biden’s remarks ahead of Memorial Day and fireworks demand

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💬 Biden to speak at memorial service in Delaware Sunday

President Joe Biden walks off of Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Thursday, May 27, 2021, after returning from a trip to Cleveland. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2️⃣🚨 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

A close-up photo of police lights by night

3️⃣💉 US agency says employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccination

4️⃣✈ American Airlines extends suspension of alcohol service: ‘Alcohol can contribute to atypical behavior’

🎆 High demand for fireworks during pandemic leads to shortage ahead of summer holidays

HAMMOND, INDIANA – MAY 27: Fireworks are offered for sale at Uncle Sam’s Fireworks on May 27, 2021 in Hammond, Indiana. Retailers are encouraging customers to shop early as production and shipping delays from China have already created a shortage of fireworks nationwide. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to speak at an annual Memorial Day observance in Delaware. It is scheduled to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 Indy 500. 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, with 33 drivers competing over 200 laps.

