☀ May 9: Florida mall shooting, Chinese rocket landing and Mother’s Day

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
2️⃣ 🚀China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry
3️⃣🖥️Top US pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack
4️⃣🏥Car bombing at Afghan school in Kabul kills 55, injures over 150
📱 [Trending] this morning
Founder of Mother’s Day hated candy and greeting cards, preferred moms get a different gift entirely
Anna Jarvis, who successfully campaigned to establish a national Mother’s Day in the early 20th century, eventually became so horrified by the commercialization of the holiday that she tried to have the whole thing canceled.
