☀ May 9: Florida mall shooting, Chinese rocket landing and Mother’s Day

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Shoppers walk towards a garage after leaving the Aventura Mall where a shooting left three people injured and several suspects in custody, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Aventura, Fla. Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting in the mall when shots rang out. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

2️⃣ 🚀China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry

FILE – In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China’s Hainan Province. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)

3️⃣🖥️Top US pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack

4️⃣🏥Car bombing at Afghan school in Kabul kills 55, injures over 150

Founder of Mother’s Day hated candy and greeting cards, preferred moms get a different gift entirely

Anna Jarvis, who successfully campaigned to establish a national Mother’s Day in the early 20th century, eventually became so horrified by the commercialization of the holiday that she tried to have the whole thing canceled.

(Getty Images)

