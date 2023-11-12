Nov. 12: Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire. House Republicans work to avoid government shutdown

Anti-war activists rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking to cease fire in Gaza, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Anti-war activists rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking to cease fire in Gaza, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Members of the military march in the annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2022 in New York City. Despite the rain, hundreds of people lined 5th Avenue to watch the biggest Veterans Day parade in the United States. This years event included veterans, active soldiers and dozens of school groups participating in the parade which honors the men and women who have served and sacrificed for the country.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The sun rises through cloudy skies behind the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. There’s just 11 working days for Congress to act once the House resumes Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Singer-songwriter Grimes had an interesting time trying to track down Elon Musk in order to serve the tech entrepreneur with custody papers, according to multiple reports.

FILE – Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.” But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Benjamin Netanyahu appears on ‘Meet The Press with Kristen Welker’ on NBC

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.