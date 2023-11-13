Nov. 13: 5 US military members die in aircraft crash. Biden, Xi set to meet this week.

Updated:

FILE – The USS Gerald R. Ford, arrives in Halifax on Oct. 28, 2022. Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needs to respond.(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

2. Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee

Medics treat children wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

3. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says he is dropping out of the 2024 GOP presidential race

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE – Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

4. Biden and Xi set to meet during APEC summit

FILE – President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia. As President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepare to meet at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, basic information has remained guarded. That could ratchet up the pressure on how each side negotiates, down to the smallest detail. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

See the seventh planet Uranus in the night sky — without a telescope

On Nov. 13, stargazers will have a chance to see Uranus in the night sky, one of the most distant planets in our solar system.

An infrared composite image of the two hemispheres of Uranus obtained with Keck Telescope adaptive optics. (NASA JPL)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York.

🔴 The Vegas Golden Knights visit the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup win in June.

🔴 President Biden hosts Indonesian president at the White House.

