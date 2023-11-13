Nov. 13: 5 US military members die in aircraft crash. Biden, Xi set to meet this week.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
On Nov. 13, stargazers will have a chance to see Uranus in the night sky, one of the most distant planets in our solar system.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York.
🔴 The Vegas Golden Knights visit the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup win in June.
🔴 President Biden hosts Indonesian president at the White House.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.