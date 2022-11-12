Nov. 13: Dems projected to hold Senate, and Hobbs still ahead in Arizona governor race

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. A ‘turbulent time’ for GOP as Democrats keep Senate control

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2. Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are vying for governor in Arizona.

3. WWII airplanes collide at Wings Over Dallas: FAA

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)

4. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns

Chris Magnus
FILE – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

MELTDOWN AT FTX CONTINUES

Short billions of dollars, embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo and decreasing stock graph in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden meets with the Japanese prime minister and the South Korean president.

🔴 Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are the top nominees at the Soul Train music awards.

🔴 The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in NFL action.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022