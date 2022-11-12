Nov. 13: Dems projected to hold Senate, and Hobbs still ahead in Arizona governor race

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are vying for governor in Arizona.

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)

FILE – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Short billions of dollars, embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo and decreasing stock graph in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden meets with the Japanese prime minister and the South Korean president.

🔴 Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are the top nominees at the Soul Train music awards.

🔴 The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in NFL action.

