Nov. 13: Dems projected to hold Senate, and Hobbs still ahead in Arizona governor race

1️. A ‘turbulent time’ for GOP as Democrats keep Senate control
2. Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
3. WWII airplanes collide at Wings Over Dallas: FAA
4. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
MELTDOWN AT FTX CONTINUES
Short billions of dollars, embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned.
🔴 President Joe Biden meets with the Japanese prime minister and the South Korean president.
🔴 Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are the top nominees at the Soul Train music awards.
🔴 The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in NFL action.
