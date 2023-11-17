Nov. 17: Accused teen human smuggler arrested in Texas. Manchin blasts ‘toxic’ Congress

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. ‘I’m screwed’: Human smuggling suspect after arrest
2. NYC mayor warns of ‘painful’ budget cuts amid migrant influx
3. Manchin blasts ‘toxic’ Congress, has no ‘burning desire’ for Oval Office run
4. Jury finds Kaitlin Armstrong guilty in murder of Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
📱 [Trending] this morning
SNOOP DOGG SAYS HE’S GIVING UP WEED
West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is dropping smoke like it’s hot. The Long Beach native made the shocking announcement on social media Thursday morning
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A Texas jury is set Friday to deliberate the sentence for 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, who was convicted of murder in the killing of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.
🔴 A funeral is scheduled in Salt Lake City for one of the highest-ranking leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who was second in line to lead the faith.
🔴 A court is expected to hear more about Danilo Cavalcante’s escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail during a preliminary hearing.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.