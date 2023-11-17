Nov. 17: Accused teen human smuggler arrested in Texas. Manchin blasts ‘toxic’ Congress

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. ‘I’m screwed’: Human smuggling suspect after arrest

Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended two Dallas teens for alleged human smuggling. (Credit: NewsNation)

2. NYC mayor warns of ‘painful’ budget cuts amid migrant influx

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a news conference on November 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

3. Manchin blasts ‘toxic’ Congress, has no ‘burning desire’ for Oval Office run

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks to NewsNation's Chris Cuomo about toxicity in Congress and addresses speculation about a 2024 White House run. (NewsNation)
4. Jury finds Kaitlin Armstrong guilty in murder of Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson

Kaitlin Armstrong is seen in court. (Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

SNOOP DOGG SAYS HE’S GIVING UP WEED

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is dropping smoke like it’s hot. The Long Beach native made the shocking announcement on social media Thursday morning

Snoop Dogg
FILE – Snoop Dogg performs a DJ set as “DJ Snoopadelic” during the “Concerts In Your Car” series on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A Texas jury is set Friday to deliberate the sentence for 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, who was convicted of murder in the killing of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

🔴 A funeral is scheduled in Salt Lake City for one of the highest-ranking leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who was second in line to lead the faith.

🔴 A court is expected to hear more about Danilo Cavalcante’s escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail during a preliminary hearing.

[Your Morning]

