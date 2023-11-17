Nov. 17: Accused teen human smuggler arrested in Texas. Manchin blasts ‘toxic’ Congress

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended two Dallas teens for alleged human smuggling. (Credit: NewsNation)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a news conference on November 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo about toxicity in Congress and addresses speculation about a 2024 White House run. (NewsNation)

Kaitlin Armstrong is seen in court. (Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is dropping smoke like it’s hot. The Long Beach native made the shocking announcement on social media Thursday morning

FILE – Snoop Dogg performs a DJ set as “DJ Snoopadelic” during the “Concerts In Your Car” series on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A Texas jury is set Friday to deliberate the sentence for 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, who was convicted of murder in the killing of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

🔴 A funeral is scheduled in Salt Lake City for one of the highest-ranking leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who was second in line to lead the faith.

🔴 A court is expected to hear more about Danilo Cavalcante’s escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail during a preliminary hearing.

