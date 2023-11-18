Nov. 18: Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home. Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced to 90 years

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former US President Jimmy Carter, arrives to speak during a US Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 26, 2011. Carter urged reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, which provides older Americans access to care-giving services. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former US President Jimmy Carter, arrives to speak during a US Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 26, 2011. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Kaitlin Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murder of Moriah Wilson. (NewsNation)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, meets with Ohio EPA officials in East Palestine, Ohio. (NewsNation)

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leader’s Thanksgiving Family Forum as Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, center, and Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, watch, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

📱 [Trending] this morning

If you purchased a frozen turkey for your Thanksgiving meal, preparation needs to begin days ahead of time.

Shown are frozen turkeys in New Hope, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX aims for another test flight of its mega rocket, Starship, after the first attempt ended in an explosion.

🔴 The California Democratic Party will hold its fall convention in Sacramento. Delegates will vote on whether the party should endorse candidates for the 2024 election, including in the high profile U.S. Senate race.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.