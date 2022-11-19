November 19: AG appoints special counsel. Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11.25 years in prison.

Prosecutor Jack Smith presides over the presentation of the Kosovar former president Hashim Thaci for the first time before a war crimes court in The Hague on November 9, 2020. Smith has been appointed special counsel in two criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutor Jack Smith presides over the presentation of Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci for the first time before a war crimes court in The Hague on November 9, 2020. Smith has been appointed special counsel in two criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives to federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

RSV, COVID, and the flu: Here’s what you need to know. (Getty)

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), spent $19.83 on groceries in the 1990 film “Home Alone.” The same items cost significantly more in 2022. (JIM HAGERTY)

🔴 A public memorial is held at the University of Virginia for the three people killed and two survivors of a shooting on campus

🔴 Key GOP leaders will address the Republican Jewish Coalition during the RJC’s Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas

🔴 Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history

