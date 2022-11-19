November 19: AG appoints special counsel. Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11.25 years in prison.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, November 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. AG appoints special counsel, Trump blasts ‘witch hunt’
2. Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for Theranos crimes
3. Russia signaling willingness to discuss Brittney Griner swap
4. Children’s Hospital Association pushes Biden Administration on ‘RSV surge’
📅 What we're watching
🔴 A public memorial is held at the University of Virginia for the three people killed and two survivors of a shooting on campus
🔴 Key GOP leaders will address the Republican Jewish Coalition during the RJC’s Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas
🔴 Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history
