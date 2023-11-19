Nov. 19: Tentative deal to pause Israel-Hamas war. Elon Musk faces backlash over antisemitism

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Palestinians look at destruction after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Sean Christopher Williams

Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session on of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

1962: US statesman John F Kennedy, 35th president of the USA, making a speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer’s Instagram.

Taylor Swift fans wait for the doors of Nilton Santos Olympic stadium to open for her Eras Tour concert amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show’s organizers in Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 First Couple participates in ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with military families.

🔴 25th anniversary of impeachment hearings against President Clinton beginning.

🔴 Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Abbott make economic development announcement.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.