Nov. 19: Tentative deal to pause Israel-Hamas war. Elon Musk faces backlash over antisemitism

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Tentative deal to pause Israel-Hamas conflict, free hostages: Report
2. Tennessee manhunt: FBI confirms sighting of escaped inmate Sean Williams
3. Musk says anyone advocating for genocide will be removed from X
4. Special Report: Mysteries surround JFK’s assassination 60 years later
📱 [Trending] this morning
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer’s Instagram.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 First Couple participates in ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with military families.
🔴 25th anniversary of impeachment hearings against President Clinton beginning.
🔴 Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Abbott make economic development announcement.
