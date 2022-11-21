Nov. 21: Idaho students murder investigation continues. 5 dead, 25 injured in nightclub shooting.

Good morning! It’s Monday November 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911
2. At least 5 dead, 25 injured in nightclub shooting
3. Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return, set strategy
4. Six Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
📱 [Trending] this morning
ON FIRE: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS HOLDER EATS CAROLINA REAPER IN INTERVIEW
Only one man can lay claim to having eaten the most Carolina Reaper peppers in the shortest amount of time on record. San Diego native and hot sauce maker Greg Foster ate 10 of those peppers, considered to be the world’s hottest, in 33 seconds.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Twitter offices are expected to reopen Monday after being temporarily closed last week.
🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Plenary Session.
