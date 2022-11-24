Nov. 24: Thanksgiving day is here! Murkowski, Petolta reelected to congress

United States Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, a Republican, looks on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prior to a U.S. Senate debate in Anchorage, Alaska. She faces Republican Kelly Tshibaka, center, and Democrat Pat Chesbro, right, in the general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Murkowski, Peltola reelected to Congress from Alaska

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Left) and Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka (Right). (Getty Images)

2. Colorado gay club shooting suspect held without bail

Photographs of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub stand a part of a makeshift memorial near the club Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday from jail after being released from the hospital a day earlier. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

3. Police dispel rumors about Idaho killings

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

4. National Retail Federation predicts healthy holiday spending

Shoppers line up to pay for their merchandise at a checkout counter in a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PROTESTING WORKERS BEATEN AT IPHONE FACTORY IN CHINA

Police beat workers protesting over unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhones.

FILE – In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province on Oct. 29, 2022. Employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Hangpai Xingyang via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade includes 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats and 12 marching bands.

🔴 The NFL’s Thanksgiving Classic features the Buffalo Bills @bjenkins Detroit Lions; New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings.

🔴 The controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer games continue in Qatar with group stage matches.

