Nov. 24: Israel-Hamas cease-fire starts ahead of hostage releases. Holiday shopping may foreshadow 2024 economy

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel-Hamas cease-fire starts ahead of hostage and prisoner releases
2. This year’s holiday shopping may foreshadow 2024 economy: Economist
3. ICE detention facilities at highest levels since 2020, report finds
4. Idaho college killings: Timeline of events in Kohberger case
📱 [Trending] this morning
SOCIAL SECURITY RECIPIENTS WILL GET TWO CHECKS THIS DECEMBER: WHY?
This December, Social Security recipients will receive two checks from the Social Security Administration — but why?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Dozens of hostages are expected to be released after a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning.
🔴 One of the Middle East and Africa’s largest film festivals is scheduled to open in Morocco.
