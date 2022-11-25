Nov. 25: Bargains highlight start of shopping season. Witness recounts Virginia Walmart shooting.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Thanksgiving bargains highlight start of shopping season

People hang stockings during the holidays. (Stock)

2. How to navigate 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

If you’re looking for the best deals on the products you love this weekend, a little prep work goes a long way.

3. Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

4. Mexican prosecutors issue warrant in Shanquella Robinson’s death

Shanquella Robinson

📱 [Trending] this morning

REPORT: NEARLY 140K SUBSCRIBED TO TWITTER BLUE

Nearly 140,000 people have subscribed to Twitter Blue, the New York Times reported.

FILE – The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania to discuss defense issues.

🔴 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked on Nov 25.

🔴 It’s Black Friday, traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. It’s also International Buy Nothing Day, focusing on the environmental and ethical consequences of consumerism.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022