Nov. 25: Bargains highlight start of shopping season. Witness recounts Virginia Walmart shooting.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Thanksgiving bargains highlight start of shopping season
2. How to navigate 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
3. Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
4. Mexican prosecutors issue warrant in Shanquella Robinson’s death
📱 [Trending] this morning
REPORT: NEARLY 140K SUBSCRIBED TO TWITTER BLUE
Nearly 140,000 people have subscribed to Twitter Blue, the New York Times reported.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania to discuss defense issues.
🔴 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked on Nov 25.
🔴 It’s Black Friday, traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. It’s also International Buy Nothing Day, focusing on the environmental and ethical consequences of consumerism.
