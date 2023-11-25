Nov. 25: Biden says hostage release ‘only a start.’ Also, US forces in Iraq, Syria attacked 73 times in the last few weeks

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

It's Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

A soldier walks in front of of images of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, during a protest to ask for their release in Tel Aviv on November 22, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Nantucket, Mass., on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, about hostages freed by Hamas in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire deal. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

US forces provide military training to members of the YPG/SDF, which are considered as an extension of PKK in Syria, in the Qamisli district in the Al-Hasakah province, Syria on August 18, 2023. (Photo by Hedil Amir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“This would be the most highly efficacious drug ever approved for the treatment of obesity,” said Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug Zepbound. The new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday. (Eli Lilly via AP)

🔴 It’s the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy buried in Arlington National Cemetery, three days after his assassination.

🔴 A four-day pause in fighting between Hamas and Israel is expected to continue in return for the release of more hostages by the militant group and a number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

🔴 It’s Small Business Saturday, a day for people to show their support for small businesses and the communities they help to keep thriving.

