Nov. 26: Stores fight with shoplifting on the rise. Shanquella Robinson’s father speaks out.

FILE – Shoppers walk into a store at a shopping center in Tokyo on Aug. 17, 2020. The Japanese economy has contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Shoppers exit a Claire’s accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Miami. Retailers are ushering in the start of the holiday shopping season on the day after Thanksgiving, preparing for the biggest crowds since 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FILE – Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

There has been an uptick in UFO sightings in recent weeks, and former military and government officials are breaking their silence and sharing their run-ins.

🔴 The FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar. The U.S. and England played to a draw Friday.

