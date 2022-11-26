Nov. 26: Stores fight with shoplifting on the rise. Shanquella Robinson’s father speaks out.

Good morning! It’s Saturday November 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Stores fight with shoplifting on the rise
2. ‘I’m not doing well’: Shanquella Robinson’s father speaks out
3. Witness tells NewsNation Walmart shooter ‘had so much rage on his face’
4. Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
📱 [Trending] this morning
Government, military workers break silence on UFOs
There has been an uptick in UFO sightings in recent weeks, and former military and government officials are breaking their silence and sharing their run-ins.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar. The U.S. and England played to a draw Friday.
