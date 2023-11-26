Nov. 26: Second group of hostages released by Hamas. What has the migrant crisis cost the US?
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The COVID-19 pandemic had a lasting impact on education in the United States bringing discussions of extending the traditional school year to the forefront.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Gaza truce is expected to continue with release of more hostages.
🔴 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden return to Washington, DC.
🔴 F1 season concludes with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.